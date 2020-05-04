Metro Health Dept. reports 3,191 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 3,191 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County as of Monday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

There has been a total of 27 deaths in Davidson County. The total number of confirmed cases grew by 165 in the past 24 hours.

The department said the increase of 165 cases over the last 24 hours was the result of 701 tests processed during that time period. A total of 29,386 tests have been processed in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.

The department reported 1,616 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,548 are “active.” The remaining cases are self-isolated at their homes and have mild and manageable symptoms.

The age range of patients is from two months old to 99 years old, 1,581 of which are men, 1,395 are women and the gender of 212 patients is unknown.

The health department reported of the 29,386 tests performed in the county, 3,191 (10.9%) had positive results. Negative results total 26,915.

The Metro Health Department COVID-19 Hotline received 53 calls on Sunday.

An estimated 1,600 people have been tested at Davidson County sites this week and nearly 7,000 have been tested since the program began on March 31.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

The testing hotline will be closed Monday in addition to most Metro Public Health Department clinic locations after losing power during Sunday’s storms.

This includes the Lentz Public Health Center, Woodbine Health Center and Metro Animal Care and Control. The location in East Nashville on East Trinity Lane has reopened since the initial outage.

All MPHD locations and the COVID-19 Hotline will reopen Tuesday, pending power being restored.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)

