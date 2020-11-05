Metro Health Dept. reports 316 deaths, 36,089 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 36,089 total cases of COVID-19 and an additional patient in Davidson County has died as of Wednesday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Nashville is currently in Phase Three of the city’s reopening plan. Bars and restaurants are now allowed to have 100 patrons per floor with an additional 100 patrons at an outside location, including a patio or rooftop. All bars and restaurants must close at 11 p.m.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 390 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 316 deaths in Davidson County.

One additional confirmed death has been reported in the past 24 hours, an 83-year-old woman with underlying health conditions.

A reported 33,348 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 2,425 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 103 years old, 17,629 of which are men, 18,144 are women and the gender of 316 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 14% and available ICU beds are at 11%.

The Metro COVID-19 hotline received 194 calls on Wednesday.

The state of Tennessee reported 3,445 new cases Wednesday, bringing the state to 269,802 total cases, a 1.3% day-to-day increase since Tuesday.

A Vanderbilt University report released last week, states parts of Tennessee are experiencing their highest number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients to date, while other areas seeing their numbers rise to the levels from late July and early August. The report also tracks hospitalization trends broken down by differences in local masking requirements. Since early October, nearly every region of Tennessee has seen growth in hospitalizations.

With COVID-19 case counts increasing across the United States, there are concerns about the supply chain’s ability to keep up again with cleaning supplies, toilet paper, paper towels, and more.

Governor Bill Lee announced on October 30 the State of Emergency in Tennessee will continue through December 29. Lee signed Executive Order No. 67 to extend certain, targeted provisions of previous executive orders. That includes the authority of local governments to institute mask requirements.

On the same day, Sumner County Mayor Anthony Holt and Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett announced they were extending mask mandates for their counties.