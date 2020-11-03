Metro Health Dept. reports 315 deaths, 35,444 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 35,444 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an additional four patients have died in Davidson County as of Tuesday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Nashville is currently in Phase Three of the city’s reopening plan. Bars and restaurants are now allowed to have 100 patrons per floor with an additional 100 patrons at an outside location, including a patio or rooftop. All bars and restaurants must close at 11 p.m.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 342 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 315 deaths in Davidson County.

Four additional confirmed deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, a 68-year-old man, a 60-year-old woman, a 77-year-old man and a 61-year-old man, all with underlying health conditions.

A reported 32,730 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 2,399 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 103 years old, 17,316 of which are men, 17,817 are women and the gender of 311 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 15% and available ICU beds are at 12%.

The Metro COVID-19 hotline received 40 calls on Monday. Metro testing centers in Davidson County are closed Tuesday for Election Day.

The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state on Monday, November 2. The department reported 3,161 new cases, bringing the state to 264,587 total cases, a 1.2% day-to-day increase since Sunday.

COVID-19 in Nashville

Earlier Monday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported an increase of 122 COVID-19 cases in Davidson County, bringing the county’s total to 35,102.

The 50% capacity limitation for bars and restaurants in Nashville has been lifted, but there is still a restriction on the number of people allowed at the establishments, according to Mayor John Cooper.

The mayor announced the change to Phase Three of the reopening process Monday morning. While the half capacity limitation was eliminated for bars and restaurants, he said those establishments were still limited to a maximum of 100 patrons per floor and 100 patrons outside with proper social distancing in place.

The Metro Public Health Department is investigating after police shut down a large house party on Halloween night in East Nashville. The health department said Metro police alerted them to the party on Boscobel Street Saturday night. Officers arrived on scene and the crowd of an estimated 175 people dispersed.

All COVID-19 community assessment centers in Davidson County will be closed on Election Day, according to the Nashville Office of Emergency Management. Community assessment centers will reopen at 8 a.m. Wednesday, November 4.