Metro Health Dept. reports 295 deaths, 33,699 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 33,699 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional patient has died as of Monday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Nashville is currently in Phase Three of the city’s reopening plan. Bars and restaurants are now allowed to have 100 patrons per floor with an additional 100 patrons at an outside location, including a patio or rooftop, at up to 50% capacity. All bars and restaurants must close at 11 p.m.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 440 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 295 deaths in Davidson County.

One additional confirmed death has been reported in the past 24 hours, a 52-year-old man with underlying health conditions.

A reported 30,914 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 2,490 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 103 years old, 16,489 of which are men, 16,902 are women and the gender of 308 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 17% and available ICU beds are at 13%.

The Metro COVID-19 hotline received 48 calls on Sunday.

The state of Tennessee reported its highest number of cases and deaths on Friday when the health department reported 3,606 new cases, bringing the state to 241,513 total cases.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 218,067 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 1,323 in the last 24 hours.

There are 973 people currently hospitalized in the state.

Tennessee has processed 3,533,469 tests. The latest update added 41,245 tests to the state’s total.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST )