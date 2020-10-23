Metro Health Dept. reports 293 deaths, 32,722 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 32,722 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional patient has died as of Friday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Nashville is currently in Phase Three of the city’s reopening plan. Bars and restaurants are now allowed to have 100 patrons per floor with an additional 100 patrons at an outside location, including a patio or rooftop, at up to 50% capacity. All bars and restaurants must close at 11 p.m.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 163 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 299 deaths in Davidson County.

One additional confirmed death has been reported in the past 24 hours, a 41-year-old woman with underlying health conditions.

A reported 30,564 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,865 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 103 years old, 16,009 of which are men, 16,411 are women and the gender of 302 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 12% and available ICU beds are at 11%.

The Metro COVID-19 hotline received 225 calls on Thursday.

The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state on Thursday, October 22.

On Thursday, multiple counties announced they would reinstate mask mandates. Williamson, Sumner, and Wilson counties all released details on mandates that go into effect this week.

The Tennessee Department of Health announced the state’s infrastructure plan for the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines once they become available on Wednesday.

TDH developed a preliminary structure for the allocation and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines:

Five percent of Tennessee’s allocation of COVID-19 vaccines will be distributed equitably among all 95 counties

Ten percent of Tennessee’s allocation of COVID-19 vaccines will be reserved by the state for use in targeted areas with high vulnerability to illness and death from the virus

85 percent of Tennessee’s allocation of COVID-19 vaccines will be distributed among all 95 counties based on their populations

Governor Bill Lee’s Unified Command Group announced plans to open drive-through COVID-19 testing sites in three counties Saturday, October 24 to address rising case rates in the state’s rural areas. All three are free to those who want to receive a test.

On Tuesday, TDH announced the launch of a new website for statewide COVID-19 data, additional health information, and more. The site offers dashboards and daily reports with state and county-level information including case counts, hospitalizations, and tests conducted.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST )