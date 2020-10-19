Metro Health Dept. reports 288 deaths, 31,759 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 31,759 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional patient has died as of Monday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Nashville is currently in Phase Three of the city’s reopening plan. Bars and restaurants are now allowed to have 100 patrons per floor with an additional 100 patrons at an outside location, including a patio or rooftop, at up to 50% capacity. All bars and restaurants must close at 11 p.m.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 276 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 288 deaths in Davidson County.

A reported 29,732 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,739 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 103 years old, 15,568 of which are men, 15,889 are women and the gender of 302 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 17% and available ICU beds are at 10%.

The Metro COVID-19 hotline received 46 calls on Thursday.

COVID-19 in Nashville

A karaoke bar and a women’s shelter are the two latest locations to experience a cluster of COVID-19 cases in Nashville and Davidson County.

The Metro Public Health Department released an updated list Friday afternoon, detailing many of the 150 coronavirus case clusters identified since the pandemic began in March.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

The White House quietly told Tennessee last week that “a statewide mask mandate must be implemented” to curb its growing spread of COVID-19, strong instructions that the White House and governor did not discuss publicly before the report emerged in a records request.

Earlier this month, an unpublished report prepared for the White House Coronavirus Task Force emphasized the importance of wearing masks to slow the spread of COVID-19 in multiple “red zone” states, including Tennessee.

The information was revealed in a document, dated Oct. 4, obtained by the Center for Public Integrity, a nonprofit newsroom based in Washington D.C. The report, which is provided to governors across the United States, suggests 24 states are in the “red zone” for coronavirus cases.

Tennessee is currently ranked number 14 on the list, which is topped by states including North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.