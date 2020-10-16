Metro Health Dept. reports 287 deaths, 31,178 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 31,178 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional patient has died as of Friday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Nashville is currently in Phase Three of the city’s reopening plan. Bars and restaurants are now allowed to have 100 patrons per floor with an additional 100 patrons at an outside location, including a patio or rooftop, at up to 50% capacity. All bars and restaurants must close at 11 p.m.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 167 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 287 deaths in Davidson County. An additional confirmed death has been reported in the past 24 hours, a 80-year-old woman with underlying health conditions.

A reported 29,431 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,460 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 103 years old, 15,285 of which are men, 15,592 are women and the gender of 301 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 13% and available ICU beds are at 12%.

The Metro COVID-19 hotline received 56 calls on Thursday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

COVID-19 in Nashville

Earlier Thursday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported an increase of 54 COVID-19 cases in Davidson County, bringing the county’s total to 31,011.

During the city’s weekly COVID-19 news briefing Thursday morning, Nashville’s health director, Dr. Michael Caldwell announced 36 case clusters had been identified since Aug. 31. The list of coronavirus case clusters identified over the last two months in Nashville and Davidson County includes a volleyball tournament, two weddings, a karaoke bar, and a 7th-grade party among private school students.

The Metro Nashville Public Health Department is investigating a large gathering that drew thousands of people to downtown Nashville over the weekend.

Meharry Medical College CEO Dr. James Hildreth said the gathering had the markings of a super-spreader event.

“It’s one of the things we cringe when we see in terms of public health officials. We know that it’s a situation that is ideal for the spread of the virus and it’s unfortunate and hopefully, some things can be done to encourage people that when they’re going to be in a large crowd at least they should wear a mask,” said Dr. Hildreth.

Newly released dispatch calls gave a closer look at the “Let Us Worship” event held Sunday afternoon outside the Metro Courthouse. Video on social media showed thousands of people packed together with no social distancing or face masks.

The chairman of the Metro Coronavirus Task Force says he was “concerned” when he learned of a large gathering held outside of the Metro Courthouse in downtown Nashville over the weekend.

Tennessee is currently ranked number 14 on the list, which is topped by states including North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST )