Metro Health Dept. reports 283 new cases of COVID-19, 617 total deaths in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 87,755 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County as of Saturday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Davidson County has begun vaccination efforts. Click here to pre-register. The Metro Public Heal Department reported it will take most of February to vaccinate everyone 75 years and older.

Metro Public Health Department launched an initiative to ensure no doses of COVID-19 vaccine are wasted by implementing a standby list for Davidson County residents. If you are interested in participating in the Standby List, you’re asked to email the health department at COVID19VaccineStandby@nashville.gov each day the standby list is operational.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 283 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 617 deaths in Davidson County.

A reported 84,289 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 2,849 are “active.”

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 18% and available ICU beds are at 14%.