Metro Health Dept. reports 27,761 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 27,761 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County as of Friday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 68 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 257 deaths in Davidson County.

A reported 26,458 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,046 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 103 years old, 13,687 of which are men, 13,783 are women and the gender of 291 patients is unknown.

Of the 334,271 tests performed in the county, 34,805 (10.41%) had positive results. Negative results total 299,466.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 16% and available ICU beds are at 19%.

The Metro COVID-19 hotline received 34 calls on Thursday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE