Metro Health Dept. reports 27 deaths, 2,832 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 2,832 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional two patients have died as of Friday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

There has been a total of 27 deaths in Davidson County. The total number of confirmed cases grew by 163 in the past 24 hours.

The latest patients to die in Davidson County were an 85-year-old woman and an 87-year-old man, both with underlying health conditions.

Dr. Alex Jahangir with the Metro coronavirus taskforce reported an additional 3,227 confirmed cases in the counties surrounding Davidson, bringing the total to over 6,000.

The increase in Davidson County’s surrounding counties grew by 955 in one day, according to Dr. Jahangir.

“Now, for the first time, the surrounding counties have more cases than Davidson County,” explained Dr. Jahangir.

An estimated 1,600 people have been tested at Davidson County sites this week and nearly 7,000 have been tested since the program began on March 31.

The department reported 1,466 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,339 are “active.” The remaining cases are self-isolated at their homes and have mild and manageable symptoms.

The age range of patients is from two months old to 99 years old, 1,347 of which are men, 1,261 are women and the gender of 224 patients is unknown.

The health department reported of the 26,598 tests performed in the county, 2,832 (10.6%) had positive results. Negative results total 23,766.

The Metro Health Department COVID-19 Hotline received 181 calls on Thursday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)

