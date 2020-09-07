Metro Health Dept. reports 26,686 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 26,686 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County has died as of Monday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

On Sunday, Mayor John Cooper closed a portion of Lower Broad to traffic to allow more space for social distancing after crowds flocked to the district over Labor Day weekend.

The city closed Broadway between Fourth and Fifth avenues from 6 to 11 p.m. Sunday so pedestrians would have more space while waiting in line to enter reduced capacity restaurants and bars.

City leaders have eased COVID-19 restrictions in Nashville and Davidson County, allowing more people to gather in bars, restaurants and other venues.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 254 in the past 24 hours. Fifty-two of the 254 cases were reported from Riverbend Maximum Security Institution, according to the health department’s epidemiology team.

There have been a total of 243 deaths in Davidson County.

A reported 25,309 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,134 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 103 years old, 13,267 of which are men, 13,133 are women and the gender of 286 patients is unknown.

Of the 307,553 tests performed in the county, 33,398 (10.86%) had positive results. Negative results total 274,155.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 18% and available ICU beds are at 12%.

The COVID-19 Hotline received seven calls on Sunday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

