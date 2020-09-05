Metro Health Dept. reports 26,314 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 26,314 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson as of Saturday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

The health department reported that beginning Thursday, it will use raw lab data to calculate attack rates and to give testing numbers. It previously used investigation data auto generated and marked as either “not a case” or a “confirmed case.”

City leaders have eased COVID-19 restrictions in Nashville and Davidson County, allowing more people to gather in bars, restaurants and other venues.

Bars can now operate at half-capacity and reopen seated-only service at bar counters. Weddings, funerals and other similar ceremonies at event venues may resume at 1/3 capacity or up to 125 people, assuming proper social distancing is followed and masks are worn.

MORE: COVID-19 restrictions eased on bars, ceremonies in Nashville

The total number of confirmed cases increased by 35 in the last 24 hours. There are 126 probable cases. There have been a total of 241 deaths in Davidson County.

Courtesy: Metro Public Health Department

A reported 25,147 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 926 are “active.”

Of the 301,982 tests performed in the county, 32,957 (10.91%) had positive results.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 16% and available ICU beds are at 10%.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST )