Metro Health Dept. reports 26,279 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 26,279 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson as of Friday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

The health department reported that beginning Thursday, it will use raw lab data to calculate attack rates and to give testing numbers. It previously used investigation data auto generated and marked as either “not a case” or a “confirmed case.”

City leaders have eased COVID-19 restrictions in Nashville and Davidson County, allowing more people to gather in bars, restaurants and other venues.

Bars can now operate at half-capacity and reopen seated-only service at bar counters. Weddings, funerals and other similar ceremonies at event venues may resume at 1/3 capacity or up to 125 people, assuming proper social distancing is followed and masks are worn.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 44 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 240 deaths in Davidson County.

A reported 24,809 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,230 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 103 years old, 13,096 of which are men, 12,899 are women and the gender of 284 patients is unknown.

Of the 300,811 tests performed in the county, 32,890 (10.95%) had positive results. Negative results total 267,921.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 15% and available ICU beds are at 11%.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 32 calls on Thursday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

