Metro Health Dept. reports 2,612 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 2,612 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County as of Wednesday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

There has been a total of 24 deaths in Davidson County. The total number of confirmed cases grew by 24 in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Alex Jahangir with the Metro coronavirus taskforce reported an additional 2,167 confirmed cases in the counties surrounding Davidson, bringing the total to nearly 4,800.

The department reported 1,328 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,260 are “active.” The remaining cases are self-isolated at their homes and have mild and manageable symptoms.

The age range of patients is from two months old to 99 years old, 1,216 of which are men, 1,185 are women and the gender of 211 patients is unknown.

The health department reported of the 24,819 tests performed in the county, 2,612 (10.5%) had positive results. Negative results total 22,207.

The Metro Health Department COVID-19 Hotline received 241 calls on Tuesday.

Dr. Jahangir said there is a possible isolated outbreak of COVID-19 at a temporary shelter for the homeless at the Nashville Fairgrounds.

Four people who entered the shelter without symptoms later tested positive. Dr. Jahangir said they were screened upon entry to the shelter and they did not have any symptoms of the virus.

Once they began showing symptoms, they were tested and moved to an self-isolation portion of the shelter for those awaiting test results. The Metro Public Health Department began investigating once their results came back positive.

Health officials believe the patients did not get the virus at the shelter. The department will begin testing Wednesday for all the residents and staff at the shelter, which is an estimated 220 people.

The department also released racial data for the confirmed cases so far in Davidson County.

An estimated 36% are white, 13% African American, 12% multi-racial, 6% Asian, 6% unknown and the race of 27% is pending.

Of the 24 people who have died in Davidson County, one was Asian, nine were African American, 11 were white and three were classified by the health department as “other.”

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

CountyCases
Anderson24
Bedford167
Benton6
Bledsoe589
Blount55
Bradley46
Campbell14
Cannon11
Carroll18
Carter12
Cheatham42
Chester10
Claiborne5
Clay5
Cocke16
Coffee33
Crockett7
Cumberland70
Davidson 2,383
Decatur4
DeKalb14
Dickson71
Dyer33
Fayette53
Fentress4
Franklin32
Gibson41
Giles5
Grainger5
Greene42
Grundy28
Hamblen17
Hamilton149
Hardeman11
Hardin 5
Hawkins30
Haywood19
Henderson6
Henry11
Hickman43
Houston4
Humphreys10
Jackson7
Jefferson18
Johnson3
Knox214
Lake50
Lauderdale17
Lawrence17
Lewis2
Lincoln12
Loudon28
Macon39
Madison128
Marion28
Marshall22
Maury40
McMinn 70
McNairy11
Meigs6
Monroe14
Montgomery139
Moore3
Morgan6
Obion12
Overton8
Perry8
Polk8
Putnam115
Rhea3
Roane7
Robertson139
Rutherford434
Scott11
Sequatchie5
Sevier46
Shelby2,376
Smith20
Stewart7
Sullivan 47
Sumner608
Tipton96
Trousdale50
Unicoi1
Union3
Van Buren2
Warren7
Washington54
Wayne4
Weakley18
White5
Williamson399
Wilson 249
Residents of other states/countries251
Pending35
Total Casesas of (4/28/20)10,052

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County# of Deaths
Anderson1
Bedford2
Benton1
Blount3
Bradley1
Campbell1
Carroll1
Carter1
Cumberland1
Davidson25
Fayette1
Franklin1
Gibson1
Greene2
Grundy1
Hamblen2
Hamilton13
Hawkins2
Haywood1
Humphreys1
Knox5
Macon3
Madison1
Marion1
Marshall1
Monroe1
Montgomery2
Obion1
Putnam5
Rutherford10
Sevier1
Shelby44
Smith1
Sullivan1
Sumner35
Trousdale1
Williamson8
Wilson3
Out of state2
Total Deaths (as of 4/28/20)188

