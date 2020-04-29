Metro Health Dept. reports 2,612 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 2,612 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County as of Wednesday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

There has been a total of 24 deaths in Davidson County. The total number of confirmed cases grew by 24 in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Alex Jahangir with the Metro coronavirus taskforce reported an additional 2,167 confirmed cases in the counties surrounding Davidson, bringing the total to nearly 4,800.

The department reported 1,328 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,260 are “active.” The remaining cases are self-isolated at their homes and have mild and manageable symptoms.

The age range of patients is from two months old to 99 years old, 1,216 of which are men, 1,185 are women and the gender of 211 patients is unknown.

The health department reported of the 24,819 tests performed in the county, 2,612 (10.5%) had positive results. Negative results total 22,207.

The Metro Health Department COVID-19 Hotline received 241 calls on Tuesday.

Dr. Jahangir said there is a possible isolated outbreak of COVID-19 at a temporary shelter for the homeless at the Nashville Fairgrounds.

Four people who entered the shelter without symptoms later tested positive. Dr. Jahangir said they were screened upon entry to the shelter and they did not have any symptoms of the virus.

Once they began showing symptoms, they were tested and moved to an self-isolation portion of the shelter for those awaiting test results. The Metro Public Health Department began investigating once their results came back positive.

Health officials believe the patients did not get the virus at the shelter. The department will begin testing Wednesday for all the residents and staff at the shelter, which is an estimated 220 people.

The department also released racial data for the confirmed cases so far in Davidson County.

An estimated 36% are white, 13% African American, 12% multi-racial, 6% Asian, 6% unknown and the race of 27% is pending.

Of the 24 people who have died in Davidson County, one was Asian, nine were African American, 11 were white and three were classified by the health department as “other.”

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County Cases Anderson 24 Bedford 167 Benton 6 Bledsoe 589 Blount 55 Bradley 46 Campbell 14 Cannon 11 Carroll 18 Carter 12 Cheatham 42 Chester 10 Claiborne 5 Clay 5 Cocke 16 Coffee 33 Crockett 7 Cumberland 70 Davidson 2,383 Decatur 4 DeKalb 14 Dickson 71 Dyer 33 Fayette 53 Fentress 4 Franklin 32 Gibson 41 Giles 5 Grainger 5 Greene 42 Grundy 28 Hamblen 17 Hamilton 149 Hardeman 11 Hardin 5 Hawkins 30 Haywood 19 Henderson 6 Henry 11 Hickman 43 Houston 4 Humphreys 10 Jackson 7 Jefferson 18 Johnson 3 Knox 214 Lake 50 Lauderdale 17 Lawrence 17 Lewis 2 Lincoln 12 Loudon 28 Macon 39 Madison 128 Marion 28 Marshall 22 Maury 40 McMinn 70 McNairy 11 Meigs 6 Monroe 14 Montgomery 139 Moore 3 Morgan 6 Obion 12 Overton 8 Perry 8 Polk 8 Putnam 115 Rhea 3 Roane 7 Robertson 139 Rutherford 434 Scott 11 Sequatchie 5 Sevier 46 Shelby 2,376 Smith 20 Stewart 7 Sullivan 47 Sumner 608 Tipton 96 Trousdale 50 Unicoi 1 Union 3 Van Buren 2 Warren 7 Washington 54 Wayne 4 Weakley 18 White 5 Williamson 399 Wilson 249 Residents of other states/countries 251 Pending 35 Total Cases – as of (4/28/20) 10,052

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County # of Deaths Anderson 1 Bedford 2 Benton 1 Blount 3 Bradley 1 Campbell 1 Carroll 1 Carter 1 Cumberland 1 Davidson 25 Fayette 1 Franklin 1 Gibson 1 Greene 2 Grundy 1 Hamblen 2 Hamilton 13 Hawkins 2 Haywood 1 Humphreys 1 Knox 5 Macon 3 Madison 1 Marion 1 Marshall 1 Monroe 1 Montgomery 2 Obion 1 Putnam 5 Rutherford 10 Sevier 1 Shelby 44 Smith 1 Sullivan 1 Sumner 35 Trousdale 1 Williamson 8 Wilson 3 Out of state 2 Total Deaths (as of 4/28/20) 188

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE