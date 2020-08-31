Metro Health Dept. reports 25,975 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 25,975 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

The Metro Public Health Department and Metro Legal are drafting changes to the modified Phase Two reopening plan that would take effect on Tuesday, Sept. 1. Weddings and funerals will be able to resume next week at limited-capacity in Nashville and Davidson County, as restaurants and bars can begin seated-only service at bar counters.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 30 out of 284 processed tests in the past 24 hours.

There have been a total of 237 deaths in Davidson County.

A reported 24,975 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,400 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 103 years old, 12,963 of which are men, 12,726 are women and the gender of 286 patients is unknown.

Of the 216,466 tests performed in the county, 25,975 (12%) had positive results. Negative results total 190,491.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 17% and available ICU beds are at 13%.

The COVID-19 Hotline received three calls on Sunday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST )