Metro Health Dept. reports 257 deaths, 27,693 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 27,693 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional person has died as of Thursday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

City leaders have eased COVID-19 restrictions in Nashville and Davidson County, allowing more people to gather in bars, restaurants and other venues.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 130 in the past 24 hours.

There have been a total of 257 deaths in Davidson County. An additional confirmed death has been reported in the past 24 hours, a 75-year-old man with underlying health conditions.

A reported 26,259 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,177 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 103 years old, 13,653 of which are men, 13,747 are women and the gender of 293 patients is unknown.

Of the 332,421 tests performed in the county, 34,725 (10.45%) had positive results. Negative results total 297,696.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 16% and available ICU beds are at 20%.

The Metro COVID-19 hotline received 23 calls on Wednesday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST )