Metro Health Dept. reports 256 deaths, 27,563 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 27,563 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional two people have died as of Wednesday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

City leaders have eased COVID-19 restrictions in Nashville and Davidson County, allowing more people to gather in bars, restaurants and other venues.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 71 in the past 24 hours.

There have been a total of 256 deaths in Davidson County. There have been two new confirmed deaths reported in the past 24 hours, a 79-year-old woman and an 85-year-old woman, both with underlying health conditions.

A reported 27,172 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,135 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 103 years old, 13,615 of which are men, 13,652 are women and the gender of 296 patients is unknown.

Of the 329,781 tests performed in the county, 34,581 (10.49%) had positive results. Negative results total 295,200.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 17% and available ICU beds are at 24%.

The Metro COVID-19 hotline received 36 calls on Tuesday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST )