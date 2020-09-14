Metro Health Dept. reports 253 deaths, 27,300 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 27,300 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional two people have died as of Monday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

City leaders have eased COVID-19 restrictions in Nashville and Davidson County, allowing more people to gather in bars, restaurants and other venues.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 111 in the past 24 hours.

There have been a total of 253 deaths in Davidson County. There have been two new confirmed deaths reported in the past 24 hours, a 78-year-old man with a pending medical history and a 59-year-old woman with underlying health conditions.

A reported 25,982 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,065 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 103 years old, 13,519 of which are men, 13,497 are women and the gender of 284 patients is unknown.

Of the 323,939 tests performed in the county, 34,246 (10.57%) had positive results. Negative results total 289,693.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 17% and available ICU beds are at 18%.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST )