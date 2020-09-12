Metro Health Dept. reports 251 deaths, 27,014 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 27,014 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County as of Saturday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 144 in the past 24 hours.

There have been a total of 251 deaths in Davidson County.

A reported 25,842 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,060 are “active.”

Of the 319,217 tests performed in the county, 34,011 (10.65%) had positive results. Negative results total 285,206.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 14% and available ICU beds are at 13%.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced Friday that Metro Public Health officials have approved an exception to extend bar and restaurant hours on Monday, September 14.

The move is to accommodate fans watching the Titans first game of the season on the road against Denver on Monday Night Football.

Restaurants and bars will be able to remain open until 30 minutes after the game.

Broadway will be closed to traffic on weekend evenings throughout the month of September to allow more space for social distancing after crowds flocked to downtown Nashville over Labor Day weekend.

