Metro Health Dept. reports 250 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There are now 22,247 total COVID-19 cases, and 204 deaths in Davidson County, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

MPHD officials announced 250 new cases in the past 24 hours out of 1,998 tests processed.

There has been a total of 204 deaths in Davidson County. Two additional confirmed deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, a 39-year-old man and a 55-year-old man, both with underlying health conditions.

A reported 18,952 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 3,091 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 102 years old, 10,989 of which are men, 10,714 are women and the gender of 294 patients is unknown.

Of the 179,119 tests performed in the county, 22,247 (12.4%) had positive results. Negative results total 156,872.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 15% (down from 16% on Wednesday) and available ICU beds are at 13% (up from 10% on Wednesday).

The COVID-19 Hotline received 53 calls on Wednesday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

‘Heatmaps’ continue to show COVID-19 case clusters in downtown and South Nashville.

On July 28, Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced the order closing all bars in Nashville and requiring restaurants serving alcohol to shut down by 10 p.m. daily has been extended through at least mid-August.

All “transpotainment” vehicles are banned from the streets of Nashville and Davidson County as of July 31, regardless of whether there is alcohol on-board, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Nashville is still in the modified Phase Two of its reopening plan for the “foreseeable future,” according to Cooper.

Metro Police said they will issue citations to anyone who defies Metro Public Health orders by not wearing masks. The news comes after weeks of criticism aimed at Nashville leaders for not ticketing crowds of maskless people partying downtown.

Metro Nashville Public Schools announced on Tuesday that some families were having trouble logging into ‘virtual classroom’ on the first day of school. Students who have trouble accessing their virtual classroom will not be penalized, the district said.

East Nashville House Party Investigation

Metro Health is investigating a house party held over the weekend at an East Nashville home. Videos circulated on social media showing the party on Fern Avenue Saturday night, billed as “Fashion House,” where hundreds of people appeared crammed together, with no masks in sight.

“Every room I went into in that home was just people front to back just partying, I saw maybe a handful of people with masks on,” a party guest told News 2.

The District Attorney’s Office is now involved, and the White House has released a statement amid the ongoing investigation.

