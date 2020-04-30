coronavirus

Metro Health Dept. reports 25 deaths, 2,669 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

Coronavirus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 2,669 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional patient has died as of Thursday according to the Metro Public Health Department.

There has been a total of 25 deaths in Davidson County. The total number of confirmed cases grew by 57 in the past 24 hours.

The latest patient to die in Davidson County was a 68-year-old man. The health department is waiting on medical record to determine if he had any underlying health conditions.

Dr. Alex Jahangir with the Metro coronavirus taskforce reported an additional 2,272 confirmed cases in the counties surrounding Davidson, bringing the total to nearly 5,000.

The department reported 1,411 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,233 are “active.” The remaining cases are self-isolated at their homes and have mild and manageable symptoms.

The age range of patients is from two months old to 99 years old, 1,255 of which are men, 1,216 are women and the gender of 198 patients is unknown.

The health department reported of the 25,393 tests performed in the county, 2,669 (10.5%) had positive results. Negative results total 22,724.

The Metro Health Department COVID-19 Hotline received 319 calls on Wednesday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

CountyCases
Anderson27
Bedford169
Benton6
Bledsoe592
Blount55
Bradley48
Campbell14
Cannon11
Carroll18
Carter12
Cheatham42
Chester10
Claiborne5
Clay5
Cocke16
Coffee35
Crockett7
Cumberland74
Davidson 2,454
Decatur4
DeKalb14
Dickson72
Dyer34
Fayette53
Fentress4
Franklin34
Gibson44
Giles7
Grainger5
Greene43
Grundy28
Hamblen17
Hamilton152
Hardeman11
Hardin 5
Hawkins30
Haywood19
Henderson6
Henry11
Hickman43
Houston5
Humphreys10
Jackson7
Jefferson18
Johnson3
Knox221
Lake53
Lauderdale19
Lawrence17
Lewis2
Lincoln13
Loudon32
Macon39
Madison131
Marion28
Marshall22
Maury42
McMinn 89
McNairy11
Meigs8
Monroe16
Montgomery141
Moore3
Morgan6
Obion12
Overton8
Perry8
Polk7
Putnam119
Rhea4
Roane7
Robertson139
Rutherford448
Scott11
Sequatchie5
Sevier48
Shelby2,432
Smith20
Stewart7
Sullivan 48
Sumner619
Tipton98
Trousdale122
Unicoi1
Union3
Van Buren2
Warren7
Washington54
Wayne4
Weakley21
White6
Williamson408
Wilson 250
Residents of other states/countries234
Pending42
Total Casesas of (4/29/20)10,366

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County# of Deaths
Anderson1
Bedford2
Benton1
Blount3
Bradley1
Campbell1
Carroll1
Carter1
Cumberland1
Davidson25
Fayette1
Franklin1
Gibson1
Greene2
Grundy1
Hamblen2
Hamilton13
Hawkins2
Haywood1
Humphreys1
Knox5
Macon3
Madison1
Marion1
Marshall1
McMinn1
Monroe1
Montgomery2
Obion1
Putnam5
Rutherford11
Sevier1
Shelby44
Smith1
Sullivan1
Sumner37
Trousdale1
Williamson9
Wilson4
Out of state3
Total Deaths (as of 4/29/20)195

