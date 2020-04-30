Metro Health Dept. reports 25 deaths, 2,669 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 2,669 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional patient has died as of Thursday according to the Metro Public Health Department.

There has been a total of 25 deaths in Davidson County. The total number of confirmed cases grew by 57 in the past 24 hours.

The latest patient to die in Davidson County was a 68-year-old man. The health department is waiting on medical record to determine if he had any underlying health conditions.

Dr. Alex Jahangir with the Metro coronavirus taskforce reported an additional 2,272 confirmed cases in the counties surrounding Davidson, bringing the total to nearly 5,000.

The department reported 1,411 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,233 are “active.” The remaining cases are self-isolated at their homes and have mild and manageable symptoms.

The age range of patients is from two months old to 99 years old, 1,255 of which are men, 1,216 are women and the gender of 198 patients is unknown.

The health department reported of the 25,393 tests performed in the county, 2,669 (10.5%) had positive results. Negative results total 22,724.

The Metro Health Department COVID-19 Hotline received 319 calls on Wednesday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

C ounty Cases Anderson 27 Bedford 169 Benton 6 Bledsoe 592 Blount 55 Bradley 48 Campbell 14 Cannon 11 Carroll 18 Carter 12 Cheatham 42 Chester 10 Claiborne 5 Clay 5 Cocke 16 Coffee 35 Crockett 7 Cumberland 74 Davidson 2,454 Decatur 4 DeKalb 14 Dickson 72 Dyer 34 Fayette 53 Fentress 4 Franklin 34 Gibson 44 Giles 7 Grainger 5 Greene 43 Grundy 28 Hamblen 17 Hamilton 152 Hardeman 11 Hardin 5 Hawkins 30 Haywood 19 Henderson 6 Henry 11 Hickman 43 Houston 5 Humphreys 10 Jackson 7 Jefferson 18 Johnson 3 Knox 221 Lake 53 Lauderdale 19 Lawrence 17 Lewis 2 Lincoln 13 Loudon 32 Macon 39 Madison 131 Marion 28 Marshall 22 Maury 42 McMinn 89 McNairy 11 Meigs 8 Monroe 16 Montgomery 141 Moore 3 Morgan 6 Obion 12 Overton 8 Perry 8 Polk 7 Putnam 119 Rhea 4 Roane 7 Robertson 139 Rutherford 448 Scott 11 Sequatchie 5 Sevier 48 Shelby 2,432 Smith 20 Stewart 7 Sullivan 48 Sumner 619 Tipton 98 Trousdale 122 Unicoi 1 Union 3 Van Buren 2 Warren 7 Washington 54 Wayne 4 Weakley 21 White 6 Williamson 408 Wilson 250 Residents of other states/countries 234 Pending 42 Total Cases – as of (4/29/20) 10,366

