coronavirus

Metro Health Dept. reports 2,488 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WKRN

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 2,488 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County as of Monday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

There has been a total of 22 deaths in Davidson County. The total number of confirmed cases grew by 118 in the past 24 hours and by 312 since Friday’s briefing.

Dr. Alex Jahangir with the Metro coronavirus taskforce reported an additional 2,111 confirmed cases in the counties surrounding Davidson, bringing the total to close to 4,600.

The department reported 1,201 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,265 are “active.” The remaining cases are self-isolated at their homes and have mild and manageable symptoms.

The department announced Monday the age range of patients is from two months old to 99 years old, 1,151 of which are men, 1,122 are women and the gender of 215 patients is unknown.

The health department reported of the 23,339 tests performed in the county, 2,488 (10.7%) had positive results. Negative results total 20,851.

The Metro Health Department COVID-19 Hotline received 91 calls on Sunday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

CountyCases
Anderson25
Bedford159
Benton6
Bledsoe588
Blount53
Bradley43
Campbell14
Cannon10
Carroll16
Carter12
Cheatham36
Chester10
Claiborne5
Clay5
Cocke14
Coffee32
Crockett7
Cumberland67
Davidson 2,236
Decatur4
DeKalb13
Dickson66
Dyer31
Fayette52
Fentress4
Franklin29
Gibson38
Giles5
Grainger4
Greene41
Grundy28
Hamblen15
Hamilton141
Hardeman11
Hardin 5
Hawkins29
Haywood18
Henderson6
Henry11
Hickman41
Houston4
Humphreys9
Jackson7
Jefferson18
Johnson2
Knox210
Lake48
Lauderdale18
Lawrence16
Lewis2
Lincoln12
Loudon27
Macon38
Madison101
Marion28
Marshall22
Maury40
McMinn 14
McNairy11
Meigs6
Monroe13
Montgomery136
Moore3
Morgan6
Obion12
Overton7
Perry8
Polk7
Putnam109
Rhea3
Roane7
Robertson136
Rutherford405
Scott11
Sequatchie5
Sevier45
Shelby2,296
Smith19
Stewart7
Sullivan 47
Sumner593
Tipton94
Trousdale48
Unicoi1
Union3
Van Buren2
Warren5
Washington52
Wayne2
Weakley19
White4
Williamson397
Wilson 233
Residents of other states/countries332
Pending37
Total Casesas of (4/26/20)9,667

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County# of Deaths
Anderson1
Bedford2
Benton1
Blount3
Bradley1
Campbell1
Carroll1
Carter1
Davidson23
Fayette1
Franklin1
Gibson1
Greene2
Grundy1
Hamblen2
Hamilton13
Hawkins2
Haywood1
Humphreys1
Knox4
Macon3
Madison1
Marion1
Marshall1
Monroe1
Montgomery2
Obion1
Putnam5
Rutherford9
Sevier1
Shelby44
Smith1
Sullivan1
Sumner34
Trousdale1
Williamson7
Wilson3
Out of state2
Total Deaths (as of 4/26/20)181

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories