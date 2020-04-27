Metro Health Dept. reports 2,488 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 2,488 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County as of Monday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.
There has been a total of 22 deaths in Davidson County. The total number of confirmed cases grew by 118 in the past 24 hours and by 312 since Friday’s briefing.
Dr. Alex Jahangir with the Metro coronavirus taskforce reported an additional 2,111 confirmed cases in the counties surrounding Davidson, bringing the total to close to 4,600.
The department reported 1,201 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,265 are “active.” The remaining cases are self-isolated at their homes and have mild and manageable symptoms.
The department announced Monday the age range of patients is from two months old to 99 years old, 1,151 of which are men, 1,122 are women and the gender of 215 patients is unknown.
The health department reported of the 23,339 tests performed in the county, 2,488 (10.7%) had positive results. Negative results total 20,851.
The Metro Health Department COVID-19 Hotline received 91 calls on Sunday.
To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.
Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases
(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)
|County
|Cases
|Anderson
|25
|Bedford
|159
|Benton
|6
|Bledsoe
|588
|Blount
|53
|Bradley
|43
|Campbell
|14
|Cannon
|10
|Carroll
|16
|Carter
|12
|Cheatham
|36
|Chester
|10
|Claiborne
|5
|Clay
|5
|Cocke
|14
|Coffee
|32
|Crockett
|7
|Cumberland
|67
|Davidson
|2,236
|Decatur
|4
|DeKalb
|13
|Dickson
|66
|Dyer
|31
|Fayette
|52
|Fentress
|4
|Franklin
|29
|Gibson
|38
|Giles
|5
|Grainger
|4
|Greene
|41
|Grundy
|28
|Hamblen
|15
|Hamilton
|141
|Hardeman
|11
|Hardin
|5
|Hawkins
|29
|Haywood
|18
|Henderson
|6
|Henry
|11
|Hickman
|41
|Houston
|4
|Humphreys
|9
|Jackson
|7
|Jefferson
|18
|Johnson
|2
|Knox
|210
|Lake
|48
|Lauderdale
|18
|Lawrence
|16
|Lewis
|2
|Lincoln
|12
|Loudon
|27
|Macon
|38
|Madison
|101
|Marion
|28
|Marshall
|22
|Maury
|40
|McMinn
|14
|McNairy
|11
|Meigs
|6
|Monroe
|13
|Montgomery
|136
|Moore
|3
|Morgan
|6
|Obion
|12
|Overton
|7
|Perry
|8
|Polk
|7
|Putnam
|109
|Rhea
|3
|Roane
|7
|Robertson
|136
|Rutherford
|405
|Scott
|11
|Sequatchie
|5
|Sevier
|45
|Shelby
|2,296
|Smith
|19
|Stewart
|7
|Sullivan
|47
|Sumner
|593
|Tipton
|94
|Trousdale
|48
|Unicoi
|1
|Union
|3
|Van Buren
|2
|Warren
|5
|Washington
|52
|Wayne
|2
|Weakley
|19
|White
|4
|Williamson
|397
|Wilson
|233
|Residents of other states/countries
|332
|Pending
|37
|Total Cases – as of (4/26/20)
|9,667
Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee
|County
|# of Deaths
|Anderson
|1
|Bedford
|2
|Benton
|1
|Blount
|3
|Bradley
|1
|Campbell
|1
|Carroll
|1
|Carter
|1
|Davidson
|23
|Fayette
|1
|Franklin
|1
|Gibson
|1
|Greene
|2
|Grundy
|1
|Hamblen
|2
|Hamilton
|13
|Hawkins
|2
|Haywood
|1
|Humphreys
|1
|Knox
|4
|Macon
|3
|Madison
|1
|Marion
|1
|Marshall
|1
|Monroe
|1
|Montgomery
|2
|Obion
|1
|Putnam
|5
|Rutherford
|9
|Sevier
|1
|Shelby
|44
|Smith
|1
|Sullivan
|1
|Sumner
|34
|Trousdale
|1
|Williamson
|7
|Wilson
|3
|Out of state
|2
|Total Deaths (as of 4/26/20)
|181