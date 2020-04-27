Metro Health Dept. reports 2,488 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 2,488 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County as of Monday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

There has been a total of 22 deaths in Davidson County. The total number of confirmed cases grew by 118 in the past 24 hours and by 312 since Friday’s briefing.

Dr. Alex Jahangir with the Metro coronavirus taskforce reported an additional 2,111 confirmed cases in the counties surrounding Davidson, bringing the total to close to 4,600.

The department reported 1,201 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,265 are “active.” The remaining cases are self-isolated at their homes and have mild and manageable symptoms.

The department announced Monday the age range of patients is from two months old to 99 years old, 1,151 of which are men, 1,122 are women and the gender of 215 patients is unknown.

The health department reported of the 23,339 tests performed in the county, 2,488 (10.7%) had positive results. Negative results total 20,851.

The Metro Health Department COVID-19 Hotline received 91 calls on Sunday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County Cases Anderson 25 Bedford 159 Benton 6 Bledsoe 588 Blount 53 Bradley 43 Campbell 14 Cannon 10 Carroll 16 Carter 12 Cheatham 36 Chester 10 Claiborne 5 Clay 5 Cocke 14 Coffee 32 Crockett 7 Cumberland 67 Davidson 2,236 Decatur 4 DeKalb 13 Dickson 66 Dyer 31 Fayette 52 Fentress 4 Franklin 29 Gibson 38 Giles 5 Grainger 4 Greene 41 Grundy 28 Hamblen 15 Hamilton 141 Hardeman 11 Hardin 5 Hawkins 29 Haywood 18 Henderson 6 Henry 11 Hickman 41 Houston 4 Humphreys 9 Jackson 7 Jefferson 18 Johnson 2 Knox 210 Lake 48 Lauderdale 18 Lawrence 16 Lewis 2 Lincoln 12 Loudon 27 Macon 38 Madison 101 Marion 28 Marshall 22 Maury 40 McMinn 14 McNairy 11 Meigs 6 Monroe 13 Montgomery 136 Moore 3 Morgan 6 Obion 12 Overton 7 Perry 8 Polk 7 Putnam 109 Rhea 3 Roane 7 Robertson 136 Rutherford 405 Scott 11 Sequatchie 5 Sevier 45 Shelby 2,296 Smith 19 Stewart 7 Sullivan 47 Sumner 593 Tipton 94 Trousdale 48 Unicoi 1 Union 3 Van Buren 2 Warren 5 Washington 52 Wayne 2 Weakley 19 White 4 Williamson 397 Wilson 233 Residents of other states/countries 332 Pending 37 Total Cases – as of (4/26/20) 9,667

