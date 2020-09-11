Metro Health Dept. reports 248 deaths, 27,009 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 27,009 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional person has died as of Friday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

City leaders have eased COVID-19 restrictions in Nashville and Davidson County, allowing more people to gather in bars, restaurants and other venues.

Broadway will be closed to traffic on weekend evenings throughout the month of September to allow more space for social distancing after crowds flocked to downtown Nashville over Labor Day weekend.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 21 in the past 24 hours.

There have been a total of 248 deaths in Davidson County. An additional confirmed death has been reported in the past 24 hours, a 76-year-old man with a pending medical history.

A reported 25,777 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 984 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 103 years old, 13,392 of which are men, 13,335 are women and the gender of 282 patients is unknown.

Of the 315,697 tests performed in the county, 33,827 (10.72%) had positive results. Negative results total 281,870.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 15% and available ICU beds are at 14%.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 35 calls on Thursday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST )