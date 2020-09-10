Metro Health Dept. reports 247 deaths, 26,988 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 26,988 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional two people have died as of Thursday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

City leaders have eased COVID-19 restrictions in Nashville and Davidson County, allowing more people to gather in bars, restaurants and other venues.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 99 in the past 24 hours.

There have been a total of 247 deaths in Davidson County. Two additional confirmed deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, a 56-year-old woman and a 68-year-old woman, both with underlying health conditions.

A reported 25,689 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,052 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 103 years old, 13,384 of which are men, 13,322 are women and the gender of 282 patients is unknown.

Of the 313,123 tests performed in the county, 33,784 (10.79%) had positive results. Negative results total 279,339.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 16% and available ICU beds are at 14%.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 34 calls on Wednesday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST )