Metro Health Dept. reports 245 deaths, 26,889 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 26,889 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional two people have died as of Wednesday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

City leaders have eased COVID-19 restrictions in Nashville and Davidson County, allowing more people to gather in bars, restaurants and other venues.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 62 in the past 24 hours.

There have been a total of 245 deaths in Davidson County. Two additional confirmed deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, a 56-year-old man and a 95-year-old woman, both with underlying health conditions.

A reported 25,572 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,072 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 103 years old, 13,329 of which are men, 13,275 are women and the gender of 285 patients is unknown.

Of the 309,499 tests performed in the county, 33,638 (10.87%) had positive results. Negative results total 275,861.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 17% and available ICU beds are at 14%.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 35 calls on Tuesday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

