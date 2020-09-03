Metro Health Dept. reports 240 deaths, 26,235 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 26,235 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an additional patient in Davidson County has died as of Thursday according to the Metro Public Health Department.

The health department reported that beginning Thursday, it will use raw lab data to calculate attack rates and to give testing numbers. It previously used investigation data auto generated and marked as either “not a case” or a “confirmed case.”

City leaders have eased COVID-19 restrictions in Nashville and Davidson County, allowing more people to gather in bars, restaurants and other venues.

Bars can now operate at half-capacity and reopen seated-only service at bar counters. Weddings, funerals and other similar ceremonies at event venues may resume at 1/3 capacity or up to 125 people, assuming proper social distancing is followed and masks are worn.

MORE: COVID-19 restrictions eased on bars, ceremonies in Nashville

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 73 out of 153 processed tests in the past 24 hours.

There have been a total of 240 deaths in Davidson County. One additional confirmed death was reported in the past 24 hours, 61-year-old woman with a pending medical history.

A reported 24,730 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,265 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 103 years old, 13,078 of which are men, 12,874 are women and the gender of 283 patients is unknown.

Of the 298,157 tests performed in the county, 32,819 (11.02%) had positive results. Negative results total 265,338.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 15% and available ICU beds are at 13%.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 24 calls on Wednesday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST )