coronavirus

Metro Health Dept. reports 24 deaths, 2,588 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WKRN

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 2,588 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County as of Monday and an additional two patients have, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

There has been a total of 24 deaths in Davidson County. The total number of confirmed cases grew by 100 in the past 24 hours and was the third straight day of more than 100 reported cases, causing the rolling average to increase slightly.

“This is the third straight day of 100 or more new cases and this has caused our 14 day rolling average to go up, further our transmission rate, which has now become 1, meaning on avera”ge each person is transmitting it to one other person. This means spread of virus is neither growing or shrinking,” explained Dr. Alex Jahangir with the Metro coronavirus taskforce.

Health officials reported Tuesday the deaths of an 81-year old male and a 82-year old female, both of whom had underlying health conditions, after a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19.

Dr. Jahangir reported an additional 2,147 confirmed cases in the counties surrounding Davidson, bringing the total to more than 4,700.

The department reported 1,251 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,313 are “active.” The remaining cases are self-isolated at their homes and have mild and manageable symptoms.

The age range of patients is from two months old to 99 years old, 1,187 of which are men, 1,167 are women and the gender of 234 patients is unknown.

The Metro Health Department COVID-19 Hotline received 323 calls on Monday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

CountyCases
Anderson24
Bedford165
Benton6
Bledsoe588
Blount54
Bradley45
Campbell14
Cannon11
Carroll16
Carter12
Cheatham39
Chester10
Claiborne5
Clay5
Cocke14
Coffee33
Crockett6
Cumberland68
Davidson 2,338
Decatur4
DeKalb14
Dickson70
Dyer32
Fayette52
Fentress4
Franklin29
Gibson41
Giles5
Grainger6
Greene41
Grundy28
Hamblen16
Hamilton146
Hardeman11
Hardin 5
Hawkins29
Haywood19
Henderson6
Henry11
Hickman42
Houston4
Humphreys10
Jackson7
Jefferson18
Johnson3
Knox214
Lake49
Lauderdale17
Lawrence17
Lewis2
Lincoln12
Loudon27
Macon39
Madison104
Marion28
Marshall22
Maury41
McMinn 65
McNairy11
Meigs6
Monroe15
Montgomery138
Moore3
Morgan6
Obion12
Overton8
Perry8
Polk7
Putnam114
Rhea3
Roane7
Robertson138
Rutherford423
Scott11
Sequatchie5
Sevier46
Shelby2,327
Smith19
Stewart7
Sullivan 47
Sumner603
Tipton95
Trousdale48
Unicoi1
Union3
Van Buren2
Warren7
Washington54
Wayne2
Weakley18
White4
Williamson399
Wilson 246
Residents of other states/countries283
Pending49
Total Casesas of (4/27/20)9,918

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County# of Deaths
Anderson1
Bedford2
Benton1
Blount3
Bradley1
Campbell1
Carroll1
Carter1
Davidson25
Fayette1
Franklin1
Gibson1
Greene2
Grundy1
Hamblen2
Hamilton13
Hawkins2
Haywood1
Humphreys1
Knox4
Macon3
Madison1
Marion1
Marshall1
Monroe1
Montgomery2
Obion1
Putnam5
Rutherford9
Sevier1
Shelby44
Smith1
Sullivan1
Sumner34
Trousdale1
Williamson7
Wilson3
Out of state3
Total Deaths (as of 4/27/20)184

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories