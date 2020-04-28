Metro Health Dept. reports 24 deaths, 2,588 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 2,588 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County as of Monday and an additional two patients have, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

There has been a total of 24 deaths in Davidson County. The total number of confirmed cases grew by 100 in the past 24 hours and was the third straight day of more than 100 reported cases, causing the rolling average to increase slightly.

“This is the third straight day of 100 or more new cases and this has caused our 14 day rolling average to go up, further our transmission rate, which has now become 1, meaning on avera”ge each person is transmitting it to one other person. This means spread of virus is neither growing or shrinking,” explained Dr. Alex Jahangir with the Metro coronavirus taskforce.

Health officials reported Tuesday the deaths of an 81-year old male and a 82-year old female, both of whom had underlying health conditions, after a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19.

Dr. Jahangir reported an additional 2,147 confirmed cases in the counties surrounding Davidson, bringing the total to more than 4,700.

The department reported 1,251 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,313 are “active.” The remaining cases are self-isolated at their homes and have mild and manageable symptoms.

The age range of patients is from two months old to 99 years old, 1,187 of which are men, 1,167 are women and the gender of 234 patients is unknown.

The Metro Health Department COVID-19 Hotline received 323 calls on Monday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County Cases Anderson 24 Bedford 165 Benton 6 Bledsoe 588 Blount 54 Bradley 45 Campbell 14 Cannon 11 Carroll 16 Carter 12 Cheatham 39 Chester 10 Claiborne 5 Clay 5 Cocke 14 Coffee 33 Crockett 6 Cumberland 68 Davidson 2,338 Decatur 4 DeKalb 14 Dickson 70 Dyer 32 Fayette 52 Fentress 4 Franklin 29 Gibson 41 Giles 5 Grainger 6 Greene 41 Grundy 28 Hamblen 16 Hamilton 146 Hardeman 11 Hardin 5 Hawkins 29 Haywood 19 Henderson 6 Henry 11 Hickman 42 Houston 4 Humphreys 10 Jackson 7 Jefferson 18 Johnson 3 Knox 214 Lake 49 Lauderdale 17 Lawrence 17 Lewis 2 Lincoln 12 Loudon 27 Macon 39 Madison 104 Marion 28 Marshall 22 Maury 41 McMinn 65 McNairy 11 Meigs 6 Monroe 15 Montgomery 138 Moore 3 Morgan 6 Obion 12 Overton 8 Perry 8 Polk 7 Putnam 114 Rhea 3 Roane 7 Robertson 138 Rutherford 423 Scott 11 Sequatchie 5 Sevier 46 Shelby 2,327 Smith 19 Stewart 7 Sullivan 47 Sumner 603 Tipton 95 Trousdale 48 Unicoi 1 Union 3 Van Buren 2 Warren 7 Washington 54 Wayne 2 Weakley 18 White 4 Williamson 399 Wilson 246 Residents of other states/countries 283 Pending 49 Total Cases – as of (4/27/20) 9,918

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County # of Deaths Anderson 1 Bedford 2 Benton 1 Blount 3 Bradley 1 Campbell 1 Carroll 1 Carter 1 Davidson 25 Fayette 1 Franklin 1 Gibson 1 Greene 2 Grundy 1 Hamblen 2 Hamilton 13 Hawkins 2 Haywood 1 Humphreys 1 Knox 4 Macon 3 Madison 1 Marion 1 Marshall 1 Monroe 1 Montgomery 2 Obion 1 Putnam 5 Rutherford 9 Sevier 1 Shelby 44 Smith 1 Sullivan 1 Sumner 34 Trousdale 1 Williamson 7 Wilson 3 Out of state 3 Total Deaths (as of 4/27/20) 184

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE