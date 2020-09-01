Metro Health Dept. reports 239 deaths, 26,019 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 26,019 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two additional patients in Davidson County have died as of Tuesday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

City leaders have eased COVID-19 restrictions in Nashville and Davidson County, allowing more people to gather in bars, restaurants and other venues, beginning Tuesday.

Bars can now operate at half-capacity and reopen seated-only service at bar counters. Weddings, funerals and other similar ceremonies at event venues may resume at 1/3 capacity or up to 125 people, assuming proper social distancing is followed and masks are worn.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 44 out of 553 processed tests in the past 24 hours.

There have been a total of 239 deaths in Davidson County. Two additional confirmed deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, a 78-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman, both with underlying health conditions.

A reported 24,400 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,380 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 103 years old, 12,987 of which are men, 12,750 are women and the gender of 282 patients is unknown.

Of the 217,019 tests performed in the county, 26,019 (12%) had positive results. Negative results total 191,084.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 17% and available ICU beds are at 13%.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 33 calls on Monday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

