Metro Health Dept. reports 2370 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 2,370 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

There has been a total of 22 deaths in Davidson County. The total number of confirmed cases grew by 157 in the past 24 hours.

The confirmed cases range in age from 2 months to 99 years.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

The MPHD COVID-19 Hotline received 99 calls on Saturday, April 25, 2020.

