Metro Health Dept. reports 237 deaths, 25,945 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 25,945 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County as of Sunday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

The total number of confirmed cases grew by 85 in the past 24 hours.

There has been a total of 237 deaths in Davidson County.

A reported 23,980 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,728 are “active.”

Of the 216,182 tests performed in the county, 12% had positive results.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 16% and available ICU beds are at 13%.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

