Metro Health Dept. reports 236 deaths, 25,860 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 25,860 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County as of Saturday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 145 in the past 24 hours.

There has been a total of 236 deaths in Davidson County.

A reported 23,726 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,898 are “active.”

Of the 215,128 tests performed in the county, 12.0% had positive results.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 15% and available ICU beds are at 14%.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE