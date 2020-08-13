Metro Health Dept. reports 23,595 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 23,595 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County as of Thursday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Nashville is still in the modified Phase Two of its reopening plan for the “foreseeable future,” according to Nashville Mayor John Cooper.

Beginning Monday, Aug. 17, the curfew for restaurants that serve alcohol in Davidson County will be extended to 10:30 p.m.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 161 in the past 24 hours.

There has been a total of 210 deaths in Davidson County.

A reported 20,609 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 2,776 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 102 years old, 11,828 of which are men, 11,468 are women and the gender of 299 patients is unknown.

Of the 189,997 tests performed in the county, 23,595 (12.4%) had positive results. Negative results total 166,402.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 13% and available ICU beds are at 12%.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 36 calls on Wednesday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE