Metro Health Dept. reports 234 deaths, 25,715 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 25,715 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an additional patient in Davidson County hs died as of Friday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

The Metro Public Health Department and Metro Legal are drafting changes to the modified Phase Two reopening plan that would take effect on Tuesday, Sept. 1. Weddings and funerals will be able to resume next week at limited-capacity in Nashville and Davidson County, as restaurants and bars can begin seated-only service at bar counters.

Restrictions to be eased on bars, ceremonies in Nashville under new modified Phase Two

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 126 in the past 24 hours.

There have been a total of 234 deaths in Davidson County. An additional confirmed death was reported in the past 24 hours, a 61-year-old woman with underlying health conditions.

A reported 23,639 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,841 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 103 years old, 12,845 of which are men, 12,576 are women and the gender of 294 patients is unknown.

Of the 213,576 tests performed in the county, 25,715 (12%) had positive results. Negative results total 187,861.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 13% and available ICU beds are at 17%.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 28 calls on Thursday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST )