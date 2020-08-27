Metro Health Dept. reports 233 deaths, 25,589 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 25,589 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an additional two patients in Davidson County have died as of Thursday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 137 in the past 24 hours.

There have been a total of 233 deaths in Davidson County. An additional two confirmed deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, a 66-year-old man and a 102-year-old man, both with underlying health conditions.

A reported 23,492 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,864 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 103 years old, 12,788 of which are men, 12,505 are women and the gender of 296 patients is unknown.

Of the 211,913 tests performed in the county, 25,589 (12.1%) had positive results. Negative results total 186,324.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 15% and available ICU beds are at 15%.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 30 calls on Tuesday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST )