Metro Health Dept. reports 229 deaths, 25,384 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 25,384 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an additional two patients in Davidson County has died as of Tuesday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Nashville remains in a modified Phase Two with bars and limited-service restaurants in Nashville and Davidson County open for a maximum of 25 customers. The curfew for restaurants that serve alcohol in Davidson County was extended to 10:30 p.m.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 58 in the past 24 hours.

There have been a total of 229 deaths in Davidson County. An additional two confirmed deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, a 40-year-old woman with underlying health conditions and a 63-year-old woman with a pending medical history.

A reported 23,062 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 2,093 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 103 years old, 12,695 of which are men, 12,392 are women and the gender of 297 patients is unknown.

Of the 208,948 tests performed in the county, 25,384 (12.1%) had positive results. Negative results total 183,564.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 18% and available ICU beds are at 13%.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 37 calls on Monday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST )