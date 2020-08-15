Metro Health Dept. reports 228 new COVID-19 cases in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 24,036 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County as of Saturday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

The total number of confirmed cases grew by 228 in the past 24 hours. There are 63 probable cases.

There has been a total of 210 deaths in Davidson County. No additional deaths were reported on Saturday.

A reported 21,004 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 2,822 are “active.”

Of the 193,796 tests performed in the county, (12.4%) had positive results.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 16% and available ICU beds are at 12%.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

