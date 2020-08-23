Metro Health Dept. reports 226 deaths, 25,180 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 25,180 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 36 in the past 24 hours.

There have been a total of 226 deaths in Davidson County.

A reported 22,571 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 2,383 are “active.”

Of the 206,352 tests performed in the county, (12.2%) had positive results.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 19% and available ICU beds are at 16%.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

