Metro Health Dept. reports 226 deaths, 25,144 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 25,144 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an additional patient in Davidson County has died as of Saturday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Nashville remains in a modified Phase Two with bars and limited-service restaurants in Nashville and Davidson County open for a maximum of 25 customers. The curfew for restaurants that serve alcohol in Davidson County was extended to 10:30 p.m.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 181 in the past 24 hours.

There have been a total of 226 deaths in Davidson County.

A reported 22,278 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 2,640 are “active.”

Of the 205,500 tests performed in the county, (12.2%) had positive results.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 17% and available ICU beds are at 16%.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

