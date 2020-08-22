Metro Health Dept. reports 226 deaths, 25,144 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 25,144 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an additional patient in Davidson County has died as of Saturday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Nashville remains in a modified Phase Two with bars and limited-service restaurants in Nashville and Davidson County open for a maximum of 25 customers. The curfew for restaurants that serve alcohol in Davidson County was extended to 10:30 p.m.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 181 in the past 24 hours.

There have been a total of 226 deaths in Davidson County.

A reported 22,278 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 2,640 are “active.”

Of the 205,500 tests performed in the county, (12.2%) had positive results.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 17% and available ICU beds are at 16%.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories