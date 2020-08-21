Metro Health Dept. reports 225 deaths, 24,963 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 24,963 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an additional patient in Davidson County has died as of Friday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Nashville remains in a modified Phase Two with bars and limited-service restaurants in Nashville and Davidson County open for a maximum of 25 customers. The curfew for restaurants that serve alcohol in Davidson County was extended to 10:30 p.m.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 123 in the past 24 hours.

There have been a total of 225 deaths in Davidson County. An additional confirmed death has been reported in the past 24 hours, an 89-year-old female with underlying health conditions.

A reported 22,178 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 2,560 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 103 years old, 12,476 of which are men, 12,192 are women and the gender of 295 patients is unknown.

Of the 203,652 tests performed in the county, 24,963 (12.3%) had positive results. Negative results total 178,689.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 14% and available ICU beds are at 14%.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 47 calls on Thursday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST )