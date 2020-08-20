Metro Health Dept. reports 224 deaths, 24,840 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 24,840 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an additional patient in Davidson County has died as of Thursday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Nashville remains in a modified Phase Two with bars and limited-service restaurants in Nashville and Davidson County open for a maximum of 25 customers. The curfew for restaurants that serve alcohol in Davidson County was extended to 10:30 p.m.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 144 in the past 24 hours.

There have been a total of 224 deaths in Davidson County. An additional confirmed death has been reported in the past 24 hours, a 77-year-old woman with underlying health conditions.

A reported 21,978 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 2,638 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 103 years old, 12,421 of which are men, 12,124 are women and the gender of 195 patients is unknown.

Of the 202,396 tests performed in the county, 24,840 (12.3%) had positive results. Negative results total 177,556.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 16% and available ICU beds are at 11%.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 51 calls on Wednesday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

