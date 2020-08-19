Metro Health Dept. reports 223 deaths, 24,696 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 24,696 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an additional two patients in Davidson County have died as of Wednesday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Nashville remains in a modified Phase Two with bars and limited-service restaurants in Nashville and Davidson County open for a maximum of 25 customers. The curfew for restaurants that serve alcohol in Davidson County was extended to 10:30 p.m.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 182 in the past 24 hours.

There have been a total of 223 deaths in Davidson County. Two additional confirmed deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, a 63-year-old woman with underlying health conditions and an 87-year-old man with a pending medical history.

A reported 21,759 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 2,714 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 103 years old, 12,331 of which are men, 12,062 are women and the gender of 303 patients is unknown.

Of the 200,276 tests performed in the county, 24,696 (12.3%) had positive results. Negative results total 175,580.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 15% and available ICU beds are at 11%.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 43 calls on Tuesday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

