Metro Health Dept. reports 221 deaths, 24,514 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 24,514 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an additional six patients in Davidson County have died as of Tuesday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Bars and limited-service restaurants in Nashville and Davidson County reopened Monday with a maximum of 25 customers. The curfew for restaurants that serve alcohol in Davidson County will be extended to 10:30 p.m.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 126 in the past 24 hours.

There have been a total of 221 deaths in Davidson County. Six additional confirmed deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, including a 93-year-old woman and a 95-year-old woman with underlying health conditions, in addition to a 91-year-old man, a 94-year-old woman, a 97-year-old man and a 103-year-old woman with pending medical histories.

A reported 21,551 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 2,742 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 102 years old, 12,241 of which are men, 11,974 are women and the gender of 299 patients is unknown.

Of the 198,252 tests performed in the county, 24,514 (12.4%) had positive results. Negative results total 173,738.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 17% and available ICU beds are at 13%.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 56 calls on Monday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST )