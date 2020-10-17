Metro Health Dept. reports 22 new COVID-19 cases in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 31,200 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County as of Saturday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Including both confirmed and probable cases, MPHD officials announced an increase of 22 in the past 24 hours. There are currently 1,347 active cases.

No new confirmed or probable deaths were reported. There have been a total of 287 deaths in Davidson County.

A reported 29,566 individuals are labeled inactive/recovered from the virus.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Middle Tennessee are at 12% and available ICU beds are at 10%.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST )

