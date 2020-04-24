Metro Health Dept. reports 2,176 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 2,176 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County as of Friday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

There has been a total of 22 deaths in Davidson County. The total number of confirmed cases grew by 32 in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Alex Jahangir with the Metro coronavirus taskforce reported an additional 1,880 confirmed cases in the counties surrounding Davidson, bringing the total for the region to 4,056. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,043 are “active.”

The department reported 1,111 individuals have recovered from the virus but did not disclose how many patients remain hospitalized. The remaining cases are self-isolated at their homes and have mild and manageable symptoms.

The department announced Friday the age range of patients is from two months old to 94 years old, 1,009 of which are men, 982 women and the gender of 185 patients is unknown.

The health department reported of the 20,890 tests performed in the county, 2,176 (10.4%) had positive results. Negative results total 18,714.

The Metro Health Department COVID-19 Hotline received 276 calls onThursday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.