Metro Health Dept. reports 21,575 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 21,575 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County as of Sunday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 165 in the past 24 hours.

There has been a total of 194 deaths in Davidson County.

A reported 16,812 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 4,569 are “active.”

Of the 173,699 tests performed in the county, about 12.4% had positive results.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 20% and available ICU beds are at 17%.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

