Metro Health Dept. reports 215 deaths, 24,388 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 24,388 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an additional four patients in Davidson County have died as of Monday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Bars and limited-service restaurants in Nashville and Davidson County will reopen Monday with a maximum of 25 customers, according to Mayor John Cooper. Beginning Monday, Aug. 17, the curfew for restaurants that serve alcohol in Davidson County will be extended to 10:30 p.m.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 245 in the past 24 hours.

There have been a total of 215 deaths in Davidson County. Four additional confirmed deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, an 87-year-old man with underlying health conditions, and a 41-year-old man, a 81-year-old man, and a 69 -year-old woman all with pending health conditions.

A reported 21,352 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 2,821 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 102 years old, 12,189 of which are men, 11,902 are women and the gender of 297 patients is unknown.

Of the 197,327 tests performed in the county, 24,388 (12.4%) had positive results. Negative results total 172,939.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 18% and available ICU beds are at 14%.

The COVID-19 Hotline received five calls on Sunday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST )