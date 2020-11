Metro Health Dept. reports 214 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 36,303 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County as of Friday, November 6, according to the Metro Public Health Department. The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 214 in the past 24 hours.

There are currently 2,349 active coronavirus cases in Davidson County.

One additional confirmed death has been reported in the past 24 hours, a 78-year-old woman with an unknown medical history. There have been a total of 317 deaths in Davidson County.

A reported 33,637 individuals are now labeled inactive/recovered from the virus.

The age range of patients is from one month old to 103 years old, 17,733 of which are men, 18,252 are women and the gender of 318 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 14% and available ICU beds are at 11%.

The Metro COVID-19 hotline received 194 calls on Thursday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

The 50% capacity limitation for bars and restaurants in Nashville has been lifted, but there is still a restriction on the number of people allowed at the establishments, according to Mayor John Cooper.

The mayor announced the change to Phase Three of the reopening process Monday morning. While the half capacity limitation was eliminated for bars and restaurants, he said those establishments were still limited to a maximum of 100 patrons per floor and 100 patrons outside with proper social distancing in place.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

An unpublished report prepared for the White House Coronavirus Task Force urges Tennessee residents to “stop gatherings beyond [their] immediate household” until COVID-19 cases and test positivity numbers “decrease significantly.”

The information was included in a document, dated Nov. 1, obtained by ABC News. The report, which is provided to governors across the United States, suggests 38 states are in the “red zone” for coronavirus cases, including Tennessee.

During Thursday’s COVID-19 press conference, Metro Nashville Coronavirus Task Force Chair Dr. Alex Jahangir showed the daily new cases per hundred thousand people for Davidson, Montgomery, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson, and Wilson counties. He said every county saw an improvement after reinstating its mask mandate, which had a positive impact on Davidson County as well.

He then showed the daily new cases in Maury County, which does not have a mask mandate. The mayor of Maury County said he stands by his decision not to enact a mask mandate.

