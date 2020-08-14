Metro Health Dept. reports 213 new COVID-19 cases in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 23,808 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County as of Friday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 213 in the past 24 hours.

There has been a total of 210 deaths in Davidson County. No additional deaths were reported on Friday.

A reported 20,837 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 2,761 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 102 years old, 11,923 of which are men, 11,585 are women and the gender of 300 patients is unknown.

Of the 192,338 tests performed in the county, 23,808 (12.4%) had positive results. Negative results total 168,530.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 14% and available ICU beds are at 12%.

There are currently 27.5 new cases per 100,000 people in Davidson County. The seven-day percent positive of COVID-19 tests is 12.9%.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 48 calls on Thursday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

During his bi-weekly news conference Thursday, Mayor John Cooper announced bars and limited-service restaurants in Nashville and Davidson County can reopen Monday with a maximum of 25 customers. Beginning Monday, Aug. 17, the curfew for restaurants that serve alcohol in Davidson County will be extended to 10:30 p.m.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST )