Metro Health Dept. reports 210 deaths, 23,434 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 23,434 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional two patients have died as of Wednesday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Nashville is still in the modified Phase Two of its reopening plan for the “foreseeable future,” according to Nashville Mayor John Cooper. The 10 p.m. curfew for restaurants that serve alcohol in Davidson County will remain in place through Aug. 16.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 129 in the past 24 hours.

There has been a total of 210 deaths in Davidson County. The latest patients who died were a 65-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman, both who had underlying health conditions.

A reported 20,384 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 2,840 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 102 years old, 11,738 of which are men, 11,388 are women and the gender of 308 patients is unknown.

Of the 188,548 tests performed in the county, 23,434 (12.4%) had positive results. Negative results total 165,114.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 14% and available ICU beds are at 10%.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 42 calls on Wednesday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST )