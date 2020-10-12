Metro Health Dept. reports 209 new COVID-19 cases in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 30,575 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County as of Monday, October 12, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Including both confirmed and probable cases, MPHD officials announced an increase of 209 in the past 24 hours. There are currently 1,405 active cases.

No new confirmed or probable deaths were reported on Monday. There have been a total of 284 deaths in Davidson County.

A reported 28,886 individuals are labeled inactive/recovered from the virus.

The age range of patients is from one month old to 103 years old, 15,017 of which are men, 15,263 are women and the gender of 295 patients is unknown.

Of the 437,396 tests performed in the county, 38,210 (8.74%) had positive results.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Middle Tennessee are at 15% and available ICU beds are at 16%.

The MPHD COVID-19 Hotline received 11 calls on Sunday, October 11.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

Schools Moving Forward

Metro Nashville’s youngest students return to in-person learning this week.

Executive Principal Myra Taylor at Jones Paideia Elementary said it’s been a stressful process of preparing but educators are ready.

“In a lot of ways excited about the children coming back but also understanding the huge responsibility of making sure that everyone is safe,” Taylor said. “We have a dual focus. We definitely want to be safe – that’s the first thing. But, we’re also educating kids. That’s what we’re called to do so it’s really incredible, a little bit stressful trying to make sure all of the details are managed.”

Tennessee Titans vs. COVID-19

The Tennessee Titans are on track to play their rescheduled game against the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday night after no new players or staffers tested positive for the coronavirus, the NFL confirmed Monday morning.

The Titans and Bills were originally scheduled to play Sunday, but the league postponed the game by two days after additional players tested positive for the virus Thursday morning.

Coronavirus in Tennessee

An unpublished report prepared for the White House Coronavirus Task Force emphasizes the importance of wearing masks to slow the spread of COVID-19 in multiple “red zone” states, including Tennessee.

Tennessee is currently ranked number 14 on the list, which is topped by states including North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

Following the release of the report, which also ranks counties, Nashville Mayor John Cooper noted “the most recent White House Task Force Report shows that Davidson County is not in the Yellow, Orange, or Red Zone based on White House criteria.”

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE